The dark knight is possibly the best movie live-action from Batman that exists to date. The Joker from Heath ledger It was definitely the strongest point of this feature film, although some users are beginning to question the scene where this villain meets with Harvey Dent in the hospital after having burned half of his body.

Joker She posed as a nurse to enter the hospital, though she didn’t try too hard in her disguise. He basically just put on his uniform, a mask, and a wig, but he left all his war makeup on display. Dent was in the same room with Joker for a long time, but it wasn’t until he took off his mask that he really realized who he was.

It’s funny because we all knew it was Joker behind this costume, but for some strange reason, Dent He didn’t know until he showed his true face. It may have been intentional or not, but this scene ended up being one of the most memorable in the entire movie, for better or for worse.

Editor’s note: I don’t think we’ve ever had an official explanation as to why this scene unfolded in such a way. I mean, it could be because Dent wasn’t in his five senses and maybe his vision was a little distorted, but it’s certainly a rather curious detail.

Via: Lad Bible