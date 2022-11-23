A University of Maryland researcher and his colleagues discovered that a common fungus called Metarhizium robertsii removes mercury – a growing global public health threat – from around plant roots, as well as from fresh and salt water.

They also genetically engineered the mushroom to amplify its detoxifying effects.

This new work suggests that Metarhizium it could provide a cheap and efficient way to protect crops in contaminated areas and remediate mercury-laden waterways.

The research, conducted by Raymond St. Leger, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, was published in Proceedings, of the National Academy of Sciences.

“This project, led by Weiguo Fang of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, found that Metarhizium it prevents plants from taking up mercury,” explained St. Leger. “Despite being planted in contaminated soil, it grows normally and is edible. What’s more, the fungus itself can quickly remove that element from both freshwater and saltwater.”

Metarhiziumes is one of the only living things found in the soil of toxic sites like mercury mines, but no one had determined how it survived, or whether that had implications for the plants it normally lives with.

The researchers then genetically modified the fungi, removing the two genes that were similar to those of the mercury remediation bacteria. When they reproduced their experiments, the Metarhizium modified soil no longer protected corn plants from contaminated laden soil, and the corn died.

To verify that the genes provided the detoxifying qualities, the researchers inserted them into another fungus that does not normally protect corn from mercury. The newly modified fungus acted as the Metarhiziumprotecting plants from contaminated soil.

Microbiological analyzes revealed that these genes expressed enzymes that break down highly toxic organic forms of mercury into less harmful inorganic mercury molecules. Finally, the researchers genetically engineered Metarhizium to express more detoxifying genes and increase your production of healing enzymes.

In their final experiment, the researchers found that they could also remove this element from fresh and salt water in 48 hours by mixing it with Metarhizium.

The next step will be to conduct field experiments in China to see if the fungus can turn toxic environments into productive fields for growing corn and other crops. Current methods of remediating contaminated soil require entire fields to be removed or neutralized with toxins before anything can be planted. That can be very expensive and time consuming. But Metarhizium it simply detoxifies the soil surrounding the plant roots and prevents them from absorbing the toxin.

“Allowing plants to grow in mercury-rich environments is one way this fungus protects its plant home,” St. Leger explained. “It’s the only microbe we know of with the potential to be used in this way.”