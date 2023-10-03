The game received its update 2.0.1 a few weeks ago, and players are reporting that since the update was implemented, the game may crash during the final battle of the main plot. Specifically, the game may crash when the player has to select their Pokemon legendary mount while fighting the Protocol Protection of Paradise.

Dataminer @mattyoukhana_ discovered what was causing the crash and shared his findings on Twitter.

They concluded that blocking occurs when the player already has Koraidon (if they are playing Scarlet) either Miraidon (if they are playing Violet) registered in your Pokedex before the battle takes place.

If they do, when they move the cursor over the fourth, fifth, or sixth Pokemon on your computer, the game will crash instantly. This means that players cannot scroll down to choose their Pokemon saddle, which is seventh on the list. Until the bug is fixed, @mattyoukhana_ says it can be avoided by pressing up to jump from the first Pokemon in the list directly to Pokemon mount on the bottom, or having a team of only three Pokemon.

In August, the COO of The Pokémon CompanyTakato Utsunomiya said the company was “having conversations” about how to ensure the quality of future games under its frequent release schedule.

While it’s virtually impossible for games to launch without bugs these days, Pokémon Sword & Shield of 2019 received criticism for their low visual quality, while the games Scarlet & Violet last year were launched with many technical problems, for which Nintendo He even apologized.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Wow, it’s been a long time and you still have problems with this game, how sad.