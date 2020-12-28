Pompeii was a Roman city that was buried under meters of ash and pumice stone behind eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. C. Located in the Campania region, it has ruins that are visited every year by a large number of tourists from all over the world.

Now a surprising find has allowed to know more aspects of life in ancient times. As reported in the newspaper The country, a group of archaeologists has discovered under the ashes a thermopoly, which is an establishment where food and drink were served.

Frescoes with painted animals

It keeps in great condition and the decoration stands out for the presence of frescoes of painted animals with very vivid colors. In addition, remains of food have been found that have been preserved throughout all this time since the volcano erupted and buried the city.

The thermopoly it would be similar to a current street food restaurant. In it, food was served to the lower classes, archaeologists explained. Likewise, the containers found point to the origin of the takeout food. The people of Pompeii were very fond of eating and drinking outdoors, partly because of the pleasant climate that surrounded the city.

The exceptionality of the discovery

It is not the first to be found in the ruins, but what is exceptional about this case is that none have the bar painted like the one that has now been detected. Massimo Osanna, general director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, explained in The country that “besides being a more testimony of daily life in Pompeii, the possibilities of analysis of this thermopoly are exceptional, since for the first time it has been an entire environment with cutting-edge methodologies and technologies they are returning unpublished data. “

Duck, pig, kid, fish and snails

According to the first analyzes, the paintings on the counter depict the food and drink being sold in the thermopoly. Regarding food remains, fragments of duck bone, pork remains, kid, fish and land snails.