The Civil Guard has located a laboratory for the production and handling of narcotic substances in the Valencian town of Beniparrell as a result of the floods caused by the dana on October 29 and has arrested three people aged 27, 33 and 38 who appropriated part of the drugs that were inside the facility.

The events occurred on October 30 when, following information obtained, the Civil Guard located a premises that was used as a laboratory for the production and manipulation of narcotics, as reported by the armed institute in a statement.

During the inspection of the place, the agents have found all types of tools necessary for the manufacture and handling of drugs, such as a hydraulic press, wooden molds, methacrylate sheets, as well as various adulterant substances, among others.

At the time of inspection, the place was flooded with waterthe electrical installation in a “poor” state and the fuses lit. Conditions that made the place “unhealthy and unsafe” for the neighbors, given that it was located in the urban area of ​​the town.









In the course of the investigation, which has had the participation of the Beniparrell Local Police, the agents have found out that the laboratory had been previously inspected by several residents of the town who They appropriated part of the drugs that was inside.

Due to these events, the Civil Guard has carried out five home searches in which 2,600 grams of cocaine, 1,700 euros in cash and a precision scale have been seized, and have arrested three men aged 27, 33 and 38 of Spanish nationality. Another 23-year-old Romanian national has been investigated. The proceedings were delivered to the Deanery of the Picassent Courts.