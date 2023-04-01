Chiapas.- Staff from the National Institute of Migration located and rescued 123 migrants from 12 different countries, who were crammed inside the box of an abandoned torton-type truck.

This occurred in the Echegaray branch, in the Ejido Montecristo, in the vicinity of the municipality of Pijijiapan, Chiapas, a bulletin reports.

As part of the immigration verification tasks, this Friday INM federal agents, with the support of elements of the National Guard (GN), called a stop to the driver of said unit, who chose to speed up to evade the authorities, it was said.

Elements of the GN reached it and noticed that the hands and heads of people covered by a plastic blanket were sticking out.

The truck driver and his co-pilot quickly got out of the truck and fled into the bushes without being stopped.

The migrants traveling in the truck are from American countries such as the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Honduras, Brazil and Guatemala, there were also from countries as far away as Pakistan, India, Albania, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Of the total, 11 traveled in three family units (with minors) from Brazil, Ecuador and El Salvador, who remained under the protection of the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) of Chiapas.