This Tuesday afternoon, in a parking lot in Rome, two men met without knowing that they were being controlled. One is the frigate captain of the Italian military navy, Walter Biot, in service with the Italian Defense Staff, where they are kept important military secrets nationals and NATO, the western military alliance. The other is a Russian naval officer, on duty at the Moscow embassy in Rome.

The Italian handed him secret documents, the Russian handed him money: five thousand euros, according to journalistic sources. It is not a large sum in these international espionage cases. Immediately they catch them.

A group of police officers from the ROS special services were in charge of the arrest, who sent the Italian officer to jail and who, in the case of the Russian, protected by diplomatic immunity, forced him to be consigned to the embassy.

This Wednesday, the Russian and his superior in the Naval Attaché Office They were expelled from Italy accused of espionage. Names were not given. It is the first time that a Russian military man has been arrested with hands in the dough in Italy and no other case is remembered in Europe for at least the last twenty years.

The “Affair” caused a sensation because these things were common in the cold war era and Tuesday’s encounter in the parking lot recalls a spy tale by John Le Carré.

Similar incidents occurred in Italy but related to the industrial espionage. In 2019 in Naples, the Americans asked Italy for the arrest of Alexander Korshunov, a senior leader of the Russian company ODK, a manufacturer of engines, which was trying to copy an American model.

A haunting scenario

The case of the marine spies is different, it creates a disturbing scenario because, according to a journalistic version, the frigate captain had met the Russian officer on other occasions and had given him material “Top secret” Italian military and classified material of the Atlantic Alliance.

Another journalistic version indicated that the Italian officer received 4,000 euros in each meeting for the secret documents he delivered. The little consistency that measures his treason in silver suggests that he has serious financial problems.

On this nebulous matter the Ministry of Defense of Rome is doing the verifications to establish the importance of the material transfused, especially the one that compromises the security of the allies.

NATO is an alliance of the US with European countries, Canada and Turkey, among others, that was born during the cold war era between the two superpowers.

Hot border

The Russian military occupation of Crimea in 2014 has deteriorated relations between Russia and Europeans. Tension is flourishing on the borders, especially on the Nordic lines of the Baltic countries.

Italian military aircraft based in Lithuania and other nations, they patrol daily from the sky the borders with Russia. Also to those hot borders they have moved land contingents of NATO, including Italians, so the Russians know that any border violation will force a military intervention of the entire western alliance.

Italian sources commented that what happened on Tuesday in Rome “implies serious crimes espionage and state security ”. Russian Ambassador Serguei Razov was summoned to La Farnesina, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Russians later issued a statement. All they said was that they hoped the incident will not affect relationships between the two countries.

How was the Russian connection of the Italian sailor discovered? An interesting version points out that it was ALSI, Italy’s internal security service, which runs Mario Parenti, the one who detected the betrayal and raised the alarm, setting in motion the entire security apparatus and the intervention of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, which ordered the frigate captain to be put in jail on the first occasion.

Putin’s long hand

Russian President Vladimir Putin has difficult relations with Europeans. Does not lose opportunity to to intervene in the internal affairs of the 27 countries of the European Union.

His favorite friends are the parties of the right and the extreme right who defend nationalist, sovereignist positions, against the liberal, conservative and social democratic line of the majority of European governments. The sanctions that Russia has received for the invasion of Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea further destabilize relations.

In Italy. Putin have a Close friend, who is the leader of Forza Italia, an ally of the center-right front, Silvio Berlusconi. More disturbing is his relationship with far-right leader Matteo Salvini, who maintains permanent support for the Russian boss and is the head of the first Italian party, the League.

It is clear that the espionage case is beyond the political twists and turns, but the entanglement serves to further complicate the “affair” that has just exploded with the story of the Italian sailor who delivered secret documents to the second Russian naval attaché.

Rome, correspondent

