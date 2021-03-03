The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court has sentenced a Gulf Arab prisoner for one year and fined him 3000 dirhams for assaulting his ex-wife as a result of their dispute over child custody, as he deliberately hit her vehicle and hit her with a knife in her hands, leg and face, which led to her permanent disability and disfigurement in the face. Her honor, according to the Public Prosecution indictment.

During the trial, via videoconferencing, from his detention in the penal institution, the defendant said that the accusations against him were incorrect, and that his vehicle collided with his free vehicle unintentionally, and the defendant’s lawyer requested that the victim be presented to a tripartite committee of specialized doctors to sign a medical examination and a statement of what If her facial injury is impossible to eliminate or not, demanding the innocence of his client based on the absence of the elements of the crime, the unintentionally occurring permanent disability, the delusional accusation, and his client’s denial of the charges attributed to him during the investigation stages.

The victim’s lawyer claimed a civilian value of 51,000 dirhams as temporary civil compensation for damages sustained by his client.





