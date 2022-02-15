A toilet in an ambulance at the door of the hospital in Alicante. / in

A Murcian nurse was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison for infecting a patient with the hepatitis C virus due to an error in performing a CT scan with intravenous contrast. The accident occurred at the general university hospital in Alicante where the health worker worked.

The sentence of a court in this city, now confirmed by the Provincial Court, also dictates the disqualification of this professional for a year and a half for a crime of injury due to recklessness. It also condemns the Ministry of Health of the neighboring community to compensate the patient, who took 531 days to heal from the infection, at 27,510 euros plus interest.

The events, according to the resolution, occurred on the morning of December 4, 2013, when the health worker performed a CT scan on a patient with hepatitis C. He then treated the injured person “performing the same test by improperly handling the infusion pump and thereby causing the blood of the previous patient to return to the patient, who as a result contracted the hepatitis C virus ».

The ruling specifies that the woman was subjected to treatment and her cure was confirmed in June 2015. There is no record of any sequelae. The defense of the health worker -originally from a municipality in the Region-, in his appeal, maintained that during the test it was not shown that the hepatitis suffered by the woman was a consequence of the TAC. The Court, however, rejected this argument and confirmed the sentence.