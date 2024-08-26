Monterrey, Mexico.– Energy experts differ on what the appointment of Victor Rodriguez as Pemex chief will mean amid broader concerns that a package of constitutional changes backed by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will scare away investment, the Financial Times reported.

The British newspaper pointed to plans to scrap independent energy regulators and have their functions absorbed by the government.

On the appointment of the new Pemex chief, the FT said some observers cited Rodriguez’s lack of operational experience and nationalist views as negative signals, given the radical change needed at the 125,000-employee company. Others stressed that the decision to appoint subject matter experts as leaders of Pemex and CFE was a step forward, and that the country’s energy needs were so urgent that Sheinbaum would be forced to be pragmatic.

“Under these circumstances, having someone close to the president is a very positive thing,” said John Padilla, a partner at Latin America-based energy consultancy IPD.

“He has studied the energy sector a lot, at least you can have a conversation… it’s a drastic improvement.” The newspaper noted that during his appointment, Rodriguez praised the government’s strategy to increase its refining capacity and efforts to “rescue” the company from the high levels of debt left by previous administrations. He also said he would work closely with the Treasury, a historically tense relationship, while collaborating with the private sector. Pablo Medina, director of new ventures at energy consultancy Wellingence, said an important signal would be if Pemex’s new leader restarted joint investments with private oil companies, possibly through collaboration agreements. “If a change does not materialize, Pemex will probably face its most difficult six-year term in its history with a desperate financial situation,” he said. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum chose academic Victor Rodriguez to lead Pemex, the heavily indebted state oil company that is increasingly weighing on public finances.

Pemex’s output has been falling for two decades and recently hit a record low of around 1.47 million barrels of crude oil per day. It posted a $13 billion loss in the second quarter and ratings agency Fitch warned that further fiscal support for the group could be a risk to the sovereign’s rating, the paper noted.