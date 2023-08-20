Two men have died while participating in the so-called ‘Ironman’ competition in County Cork, Ireland. Sky News reports it.

The two, aged between 40 and 60, fell ill during the swimming leg (the sport also includes running and cycling) and were pulled out of the water by the emergency services, who however could not help other than to declare his death.

Irish police have said they are investigating and the coroner’s office has been notified. The event had been postponed since Saturday due to flooding and poor course conditions after a storm.

The course consisted of a 1.9km swim in Youghal Bay (already shortened from the initial 3.8km due to bad weather), a 90km cycle section and a 21.1km run.

Despite the tragedy, the race continued and the competitors were allowed to finish. Event organizers said they were “deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of two participants in the race” and shared “our deepest condolences with the athletes’ families and friends.”