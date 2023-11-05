European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov carried out the shooting in a Moscow restaurant

There was a shooting at the Paulaner Brauhaus restaurant in the center of Moscow, on Shlyuzovaya Embankment. The fire was opened by European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov after a conflict with visitors. According to eyewitnesses, the drunk athlete was unable to share the door with one of the guests of the establishment, and when the guards began to separate the fighters, he opened fire with a traumatic weapon.

The attacker is a 37-year-old international master of sports, winner of gold and silver medals at the European Championship. Previously, he had already been brought to justice for a fight with another boxer, after which he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Nikita Ivanov was detained by police officers who arrived at the scene. As a result of the shooting, four people were injured, all of them were hospitalized with various injuries. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

The shooting began after two drunken men failed to separate in the aisle.

According to Telegram– Shot channel, shooting in a restaurant began after two drunken visitors could not properly separate in the aisle.

According to eyewitnesses, the men did not share the door and a fight ensued. The guards began to separate the fighters, then the boxer attacked them too. The aggressor was knocked to the floor, after which he opened fire with a traumatic pistol.

Ivanov was restrained, his weapon was taken away and the police were called. It is noted that two visitors to the establishment and two security guards were injured during the shooting. How clarified in the capital’s prosecutor’s office, the victims were taken to the hospital.

During the conflict, the attacker fired several shots at his opponents from a traumatic weapon, causing bodily harm to four men. The victims were hospitalized with various injuries, including gunshot wounds. Moscow prosecutor’s office

The adoption of procedural decisions regarding the incident, including the issue of initiating a criminal case, is under the control of the department.

After the shooting, the boxer fled, but was detained by law enforcement officers

Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk reportedthat the attacker managed to wound four people before his weapon was taken away. After this, Ivanov escaped, but was detained by law enforcement officers.

It was previously established that a domestic conflict occurred between citizens, which escalated into a brawl. Then one of the participants injured four opponents using a traumatic weapon, after which he fled the scene. Following measures taken without delay, he was detained by police officers together with representatives of the Russian National Guard. Irina Volk official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

The athlete was taken to the territorial police department for investigation. An investigative team has arrived at the scene of the incident, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

One of the victims requires surgery after a shooting spree.

One of the victims in the fight with the boxer, 21-year-old student of the geological faculty of Moscow State University Oleg Gusarevich, said Telegram-Mash channel that after the incident he needed surgery.

According to the young man, Ivanov approached a group of visitors standing on the street, “put his hand on his shoulder in a boorish manner” and started a conversation. The athlete responded to a polite request to remove his hand with aggression.

Gusarevich added that he had never practiced martial arts, but was able to throw a couple of blows in response. Now he is not feeling well, doctors are talking about the need for surgery. The victim’s nose was broken, his facial bone was displaced, and his fingers and kidney were injured. The student plans to write a statement against the offender.

The boxer who opened fire has already been prosecuted for fighting

In 2020, Nikita Ivanov, while intoxicated, beat another boxer Bassir Mirsiyabov on a train. When the athletes were returning from competitions in Ulyanovsk. The 34-year-old champion had an argument with his colleague, struck him several times and sent his opponent into a coma.

As a result, Mirsiyabov was admitted to the hospital and connected to a ventilator. Ivanov was detained by police officers.

In addition, in 2021, the boxer was brought to administrative responsibility. He was on public transport without gloves during the period of self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, for which he received a fine of five thousand rubles from the controller.

Ivanov appealed it to the Basmanny Court of Moscow, the judge softened the offender’s responsibility and reduced the penalty to four thousand rubles.

The Russian Boxing Federation promised to look into the situation

The Russian Boxing Federation promised to look into the situation with the detention of Nikita Ivanov. This was stated by its Secretary General Tatyana Kiriyenko, reports TASS.

This news is shocking. Based on reports, law enforcement agencies are already looking into this case. We, for our part, will also look into the situation. Tatiana Kiriyenko Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation

In 2020, the Boxing Federation responded to the fight between 2013 European champion Nikita Ivanov and his colleague Bassir Mirsiyabov. They condemned the use of force outside the ring and noted that they would check the information that had appeared. In addition, the organization emphasized that Ivanov was not a member of the Russian national team at that time. The organization also expressed its readiness to provide “all support” to the victim.