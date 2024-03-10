At the last Oscars, film luminaries not only shined for their achievements, but also for the controversies that obscure some of their legacies. Between lights and shadows, the Academy has had to make drastic decisions, which reflect its commitment to ethics and professionalism in the industry.

The Oscars 2024 They are a celebration of cinematic talent and, furthermore, a stage of responsibility and consequences. The exclusion of Will Smith, as a result of his behavior in a previous edition, set a precedent in terms of the Academy's tolerance for inappropriate behavior.

Why was Will Smith banned from the Oscars?

The controversy arises from an incident during the 94th Oscars, held in 2022, in which Will Smith got into a physical altercation. On that occasion, the performer who won the statuette for best actor for his work in 'King Richard' attacked the comedian Chris Rock.

On that occasion, Rock was performing a monologue in which he offended Jada Pinkett Smithwife of Will Smith, who got up from her seat and, without caring about being in front of the entire auditorium, slapped the presenter, who was surprised by the fact.

This action sparked a wave of criticism and resulted in Smith's temporary exclusion from future ceremonies. The decision, which rests with the Academy Board of Governors, highlights the importance of maintaining a respectful and professional environment during the event. Likewise, he points out that neither fame nor achievements exempt personal responsibility.

What other personalities were censored at the Oscars?

The actor of the remembered series 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' He is not the only one to be excluded by the Academy, since other figures have faced censure from the institution. The list includes names involved in scandals of different kinds, from legal problems to behavior that contradicts the ethical principles of the film community.

Will Smith attacked Chris Rock in the face after making jokes about his wife. Photo: AFP

One of those who was permanently banned was Carmine Caridi, an actor who participated in the first films of the 'Godfather' saga. He was expelled from the Academy in 2004 after accusations against him of creating piracy for the dissemination of screeners, tapes that were sent to members of the Academy that were not released.

Bill Cosby He is another of the personalities prevented from attending the Oscars. His ban came after being found guilty of sexual assault against Andrea Constand, a former basketball player.

The renowned interpreter Richard Gere is another of the important names that cannot attend the most important gala of the seventh art. His veto, which lasts 20 years, is due to the fact that he went off script during the presentation of a statuette and expressed his political position. Gere criticized the Chinese government for human rights violations in Tibet at the time. The sanction was imposed in 1993 and was returned in 2013.

The director of 'The Pianist', Roman Polanski, was censured by the Academy in 2018 after pleading guilty to having sexual relations with a minor in the 1970s; However, he fled the country before sentencing. Since then, Polanski moved to Europe, where he continues to work.