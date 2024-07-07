Although the United States provides its citizens with the possibility of obtaining permits to possess weapons, this does not mean that these items are allowed to be transported across the border. In this regard, the authorities of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) carried out a significant weapons seizure.

In a statement, officials from the Office of Field Operations (OFO), part of the CBP, announced that at the Progreso international bridge They confiscated a significant amount of weapons, magazines and ammunition.

They detailed that The weapons were hidden inside a vehicle, but the agents were able to detect them after having selected the car to carry out a secondary inspection.

A K9 patrol officer was involved in the search, and a non-intrusive inspection system was used. Officers were shocked to find out that huge shipment trying to enter the country.

67 weapons, 69 magazines and 33 rounds of ammunition were hidden in the vehicle. Regarding the discovery, Walter Weaver, director of the Progreso/Donna port of entry stated: “Our front-line officers continue to exercise steadfast vigilance and through an effective combination of training, inspection experience and technology, intercepted a significant shipment of undeclared weapons.”

Of course, The officers were in charge of seizing the weapons, ammunition and magazines.. They also contacted special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to initiate a criminal investigation. “These types of seizures perfectly exemplify and illustrate CBP’s continued commitment to helping protect our shared border with Mexico,” concluded the director of the port in Texas.

What does CBP do with guns confiscated at the border?

CBP authorities have explained that When they confiscate weapons and ammunition at the border, they carry out a process of destruction. But before doing so, they complete a process to transfer ownership of the weapons to the United States government.

In general, To destroy the weapons, they are smelted And although this is a task supervised by CBP agents, the task is actually carried out by external contractors.