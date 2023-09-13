The man driving the car that hit mother and children ad Alatri he was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics. According to the woman’s story, Abdhelafid El Idriss didn’t even help the mother rescue her daughter, who suffered damage to his arm. The little girl reached the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome by air ambulance, where the doctors subjected her to a delicate surgical operation.

The woman who saw herself coming towards the car driven by Abdhelafid El Idriss (Ivan Marocco 93 on social networks where he posted his videos at high speed) said:

The car came towards me like a bullet, I couldn’t avoid the impact in any way, my children are injured and Giorgia fainted. I feared the worst for her. I thought you were a motorist who had felt ill. I braked but there was nothing else I could do.

The woman said that the man then returned to the car and did not even give her a hand to help her daughter.

He got back into the car and waited for the firefighters to arrive, he seemed to be the victim. He didn’t give us a hand to help my little girl.

The man did not suffer serious injuries, like the mother and one of the children who were with her in the car. The 5-year-old girl, however, was rescued and transported by air ambulance to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. In the live broadcast the man is heard saying to a passerby:

I was going a little fast, I had my cell phone with me.

Abdhelafid El Idriss was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while driving

According to what emerged, the man, who used to shoot videos at high speed while driving, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The father of the children involved told Il Messaggero: