Vincenzo Rinaldi has filed a complaint with the Carabinieri: he wants to know what happened to his wife and if all this could have been avoided

He absolutely doesn’t intend to stop Vincenzo Rinaldi, the well-known Roman restaurateur who lost his wife a few days ago, shortly after the latter gave birth to their daughter. He filed a report with the Carabinieri and requested the seizure of the body and medical records. He wants to know at all costs what happened to his wife.

My love you can’t leave me like this! What do I tell our three jewels, you were our backbone! I can’t do it without you! Give me strength my love!

With these heartbreaking words, Vincenzo Rinaldi announced the sudden and completely unexpected disappearance of his wife, 38-year-old Pamela Pelle.

Adding to the drama of the event was the fact that, just a few days earlier, Pamela had gave birth to little Vittoriathe couple’s third daughter.

A ache immense, inexplicable, inconsolable, what the well-known Roman restaurateur suddenly found himself experiencing.

In addition to the pain, however, there is a lot anger on his part. There is anger because according to his point of view there may have been some errors by the doctors who assisted his wife before, during and after giving birth.

Vincenzo Rinaldi’s complaint

Interviewed by The RepublicVincenzo Rinaldi said he presented a complaint to the Carabinieri.

The man also told the newspaper everything Calvary of his wife, who had already accused several days before giving birth ailments such as breathlessness, nausea, rashes and itching in the chest and, above all, of copious blood loss.

Regarding the latter, the restaurateur said, they always told him from the hospital that everything was normal.

The man also reported excessive rush with which, according to him, they have discharged his wife both before and after giving birth, and the alleged delay of the ambulance on the day Pamela died.

There Tivoli Prosecutor’s Office leads them investigations and the investigators have meanwhile seized the woman’s medical records. Vincenzo requests that the body also be seized and that an autopsy be carried out.

In answerThe Gemelli Polyclinic stated that “the data recorded in the medical record do not confirm the reported copious blood loss during childbirth. It is believed that we can affirm, on the basis of the overall available elements, that the lady’s death occurred due to natural causes, which could not be prevented either by resorting to prolonged hospitalization or by expanding the range of therapies prescribed at home.“.