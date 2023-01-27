The councilors and the attorney general were put on the defensive in the recent town hall session before the councilor’s proposal Jesus Osuna Lamarque in general matters, that after carnival it will begin with a musical program every Sunday, similar to the old Town Time, only this time it would be called The Hour of Municipal Talent.

In it, the mazatlecos They would come to sing or to expose their skills every Sunday. Not even a few seconds passed when the councilors began to disqualify him, since they did not see the utility of spending resources on the proposal, which although Osuna Lamarque He said that it would not be expensive, none of them thought it was his intention to entertain the Mazatlecos.

It must be remembered that in the administration headed by Fernando Pucheta Sánchez, prior to the administration of Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, the Municipal Hour was revived, in which, in addition to amateur artists or impersonators, prominent groups were invited. It’s a pity that Osuna Lamarque backed down from his initiative, perhaps a music star would have been discovered on that stage.

Whoever is willing to do what has to be done to defend university autonomy is the rector of the Autonomous University of SinaloaJesús Madueña Molina, who, given the intention of the State Congress to review the University Organic Law and even make reforms, the university official has been firm, and if they have to take to the streets, he affirms, they will, since it cannot be violate university autonomy.

And although the rector is tense with the actions that the local deputies intend to carry out, yesterday he was in Mazatlán to once again sign an agreement with the Mazatlán City Council to actively participate in the economic award of the Mazatlán Literature Prize, which will reward the best written in 2022. Madueña Molina indicated that they had withdrawn due to the mistreatment and rudeness that they received from the former mayor at the time Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres.

What a surprise the owners of around 20 vehicles received when seeing that there was yellow line They parked around the hospital and medical unit of the Social Security “new”, since around 10:00 a.m. a tow truck arrived and began to move the cars that had previously been fined one by one.

The somewhat drastic measures for some, and fair or opportune for others, are because they want to generate awareness in the population of the new guidelines that must be applied as soon as the preferential lane is put into operation, with which it seeks to make road traffic more efficient along Ejército Mexicano avenue. We will see how effective these measures are.

Real estate professionals are clear that Mazatlán is an excellent destination, so much so that more than 100 projects are being built, but they are also aware that the city needs to improve the drainage network and drinking water so that the city does not collapse.

