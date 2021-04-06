The Mendoza provincial deputy of the PRO Hebe Casado, who wanted President Alberto Fernández to infect Cristina Kirchner with coronavirus, redoubled the bet regarding her position, which aroused the repudiation in networks.

“They have been lucky to get infected once they have already been vaccinated, I think it goes that way, “he said in a dialogue with radio Network.

“Tell me that you were with CFK in the last 48 hours”, was the original tweet that aroused controversy, after the head of state confirmed in networks that he had tested positive and was isolated.

The provincial legislator of the PRO-Frente Cambia Mendoza and a medical specialist in immunology said Tuesday that she did not expect her publication to have such an impact.

“It was not the intention to wish him ill, but it does mark that situation where many Argentines are waiting for the vaccine, patients at risk, of legal age who may suffer from age and they saw 20-year-old boys taken away from them, “he said.

They want me to have compassion for people who skipped the line and slapped the vaccine at people at risk. Be scandalized by that. They are scandalized by not having obtained vaccines. They are scandalized for having left 6 out of 10 children poor. Be scandalized by the facts – HEBE MARRIED (@hebesil) April 4, 2021

When asked whether she regretted her message, apologized, but she insisted on pointing out that it was a reaction of the moment and that, as a doctor, she does not wish death on anyone.

“It was the impulse of the moment to say -to see- both the President and the Vice President did not take care of each other throughout the year. We have tired of seeing them break the protocols in different acts and they never got infected, “Casado said in a dialogue with radio. Network.

At the same time, he gave his own father as an example, who so far has not been able to inoculate himself against the coronavirus in the province of Mendoza. “It is helpless to see how the entire pandemic has been handled”added.

Deputy Casado questioned the national government for not worrying about the problems of Argentines, but having the axis placed on the “judicial agenda” of the vice president.

It seems that the crystal little souls are sensitive. I would like them to have the same sensitivity with the lack of vaccines, with the increase in poverty and with the systematic violation of constitutional rights – HEBE MARRIED (@hebesil) April 3, 2021

In addition, he pointed to the eventual announcements from the Casa Rosada about new restrictions, with the aim of putting a brake on the increase in the contagion curve.

“We are one year away from the start of the pandemic and they’re talking about taking the same steps that failed last year“reflected the legislator Casado.

In 2020, the legislator Casado was involved in another controversy, also as a result of a message through networks, when she compared the death toll from coronavirus in Argentina with that of the disappeared in the last military dictatorship.

“They are 30,000, not like the other 30,000. The strategy of the government of scientists is a success, but since they do not recognize errors, in 15 days they say that we continue without rights to free movement, education or health, “he said last year.

Regarding this controversy last year, he said that it was misinterpreted and that it was aimed at criticizing the handling of the pandemic to warn about health mismanagement during the pandemic.

The health of the President

On Friday, Alberto Fernández announced that he had been infected with coronavirus and thus became part of a list of 18 presidents around the world who contracted the disease. Although the Argentine has the peculiarity of having contracted the virus after having received the two doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Since that day, he has been isolated in the Quinta Presidencial de Olivos and monitored to follow the evolution of the disease.

On Monday, Vladimir Putin contacted the head of state to find out about his health and the Argentine president told him that he was passing through the disease with practically no symptoms due to having applied the vaccine made by the Gamaleya laboratory.

JPE