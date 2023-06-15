After approximately eight days without electricity after the explosion of a transformer of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) a family suffocated to death while sleeping inside a car that was turned on to mitigate the heat in the town of Anacleto Canabal, municipality of Centro, in Tabasco.

The deceased were an eight year old girl and her parents about 42who had recently arrived from Chiapas and could not bear the high temperatures that in recent days have risen to 43 degrees.

The fact was notified to the authorities after a person who knew them reported that for hours they had not answered their messages, calls or left when they knocked on the door.

Elements of the Police arrived at the home and when making a review they found the three lifeless bodies inside a carwhich, according to the conclusion of the experts, at some point in the early morning went out.

For its part, the Tabasco State Attorney General's Office (FGE) announced that the Officials found a dog in the house that had no water or foodfor which he was rescued to give him better living conditions.

Let us remember that in the last six days at least six people have died victims of the heat wave according to information from the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE).