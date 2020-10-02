In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a news site with the telling name “NAEBC” (Newsroom for American and European Based Citizens), which it suspects of attempting to interfere with the US elections.

The site reportedly published materials on politically sensitive topics and distributed them through linked social media accounts. Even the English-speaking Reuters notes that the name plays up with the Russian expletive, which means “deception.”

NAEBC describes itself as a “free and independent” media outlet from Hungary that adheres to a right-wing, conservative ideology.

The FBI itself declined to make official comments on this matter, however, journalists found out that the site is associated with the Internet Research Agency of “Putin’s chef” Yevgeny Prigozhin – the same one that tried to interfere in the US elections in 2016.

The site has been active since June this year. It published mainly materials on the domestic politics of the United States – most of them were reprints from the media of the same right wing, the rest were written by American authors.

The topics covered by the NAEBC publication are resonant in American society – for example, criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and US presidential candidate Joe Biden, or support for a 17-year-old teenager who shot three people during protests (as he says for self-defense).

Reuters managed to find three American authors of “NAEBC”. One of them, on condition of anonymity, said that he did not know about the “Russian trace” in the site’s activities. According to him, it also follows that the site staff sent correspondents careful instructions on what the material should be.

For example, in late August, an NAEBC employee posing as Nora Burka ordered material about a possible cut in police funding amid protests against police violence.

“It should be noted here that many Democrats support cuts in police funding. And if they win 2020 it could happen“, – said in the message of” Nora Berka “.

NAEBC has been an active contributor since June this year and has since created a network of Twitter and LinkedIn accounts to distribute its content. Some of these accounts used computer-generated photos of non-existent people in their profiles.

Ben Nimmo, head of investigations at the analytical platform Graphica, analyzed NAEBC’s social media activities at the request of Reuters. According to him, the materials of the site reached more or less significant coverage only on sites where supporters of right-wing, conservative views gather.

Reuters contacted the person running the account on behalf of Nora Berka. The user, in response to a question about the role of Russia, replied: “I have no idea what the NAEBC has to do with this.” After that, Nora Berki’s account removed references to NAEBC from the profile, as well as several previous posts.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that US counterintelligence accused Russia of interfering in the presidential elections. Thus, according to intelligence officers, the Russians are trying to denigrate the former US vice-president and the most likely Democratic candidate Joseph Biden, as well as what they consider to be the anti-Russian establishment. In addition, individuals associated with the Kremlin are trying to promote the candidacy of US President Donald Trump on social networks and on Russian television.

