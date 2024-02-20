In a clever move to combat crime during the festivities of CarnivalBrazil's police, adopted a peculiar strategy this year: disguised agents of the popular television character “Chapulín Colorado” They managed to stop a gang dedicated to cell phone theft.

The initiative, implemented for the first time this year, has resulted in notable success, with the arrest of four individuals and the recovery of six mobile phones stolen during one of the street festivities in the southern area of ​​the capital of São Paulo.

The Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Brazil, Guilherme Melrite, explained that the costume of the Chapulin Colorado It provided a “surprise factor” that allowed officers to catch criminals “red-handed,” a task that is often challenging due to the rapidity with which these crimes are committed during Carnival.

Successful operation

The police team, embodying the iconic character who stars in comical situations due to his clumsiness, observed a suspicious group looking for potential victims and they noticed that one of them was carrying multiple electronic devices. This led to the prompt arrest of the gang, who now face charges of theft and criminal organization.

According to data provided by the Civil Police of the state of São Paulo, During the festive period, 59 people were arrested for various crimes, in addition to the recovery of more than 180 cell phones and approximately 600 bank cards, EFE reported.