Their attempts were not enough! The competition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ It gets more and more intense. On the night of this August 19, Mayra Goñi, Milene Vásquez and ‘La Herbolaria’ failed to captivate the juries of the culinary reality show and were named as the other three participants who automatically go to sentence. In this way, they will join Armando Machuca, Fátima Aguilar and Leslie Stewart in a future edition. Everyone will have to do their best to save themselves from the dreaded elimination.

Mariela Zanetti and ‘Loco’ Wagner advance smoothly to the next stage of the Latina program. The comic actress showed a good performance from the first challenge, including, she was creditor of the benefit. Despite some complications in preparing her dishes, she was able to stand out among her peers. For his part, the TV host was very satisfied with the work done.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBybLF12gp4

