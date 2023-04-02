













They did not cancel it: Tokyo Revengers anime will have the Tenjiku Arc

This revelation was accompanied by a poster and a trailer. Although the latter does not reveal much, let’s say there is a bit of information to share.

The video reveals that the next installment of the anime will be based on the Tenjiku Arc of the manga.

This arc of Ken Wakui’s work starts from chapter 122 and ends until 188, so it is somewhat long. It is possible that his adaptation needs a minimum of 12 episodes.

In addition to this information, the official Twitter account revealed that two more actors will be part of the cast.

The first of them is Nobunaga Shimazaki, who is behind Izana Kurokawa, while the other is Tetsu Inada, who is responsible for Kanji Mochizuki.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

So far this is the only information shared about the next installment of Tokyo Revengerswhich would become the third season of the anime.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Based on the video it seems clear that LIDEN FILMS, the same studio behind the first and second installments, is in charge of this sequel.

Will it be a Disney+ exclusive again? In that sense there is no announcement either and we will have to wait for more information to corroborate it.

What is certain is that LIDEN FILMS has a 2023 full of anime projects, such as the new season of goblin slayerso it is possible that the adventures of Takemichi Hanagaki will return until next year.

It is possible that the committee in charge of the production of this anime adaptation plans to adapt the entire manga by Ken Wakui, which ended on November 16, 2022. His last volume, the 31st, came out on January 17, 2023.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

This tome of Tokyo Revengers it has not yet come out in the West; the next one in English that will come out is on the 30th, which will happen on April 11th.

In view of the aforementioned, it is best to keep an eye on the information that appears on this animated adaptation in the coming months.

In addition to Tokyo Revengers we have more anime information at EarthGamer.