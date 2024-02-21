Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev called taking control of Avdievka a difficult task

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, at a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a Lenta.ru correspondent, said that the taking of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Russian troops under control is a major success.

If we talk about Avdiivka, yesterday an analysis was given of what happened. This is certainly a major success for the Russian armed forces. Everyone who took part in this operation is heroes. And we need to talk about this directly Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

According to him, the military concentrated, conducted long-term preparations and made a breakthrough. “These are, of course, not some Syrskys,” the politician added, referring to the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky.

Avdeevka, near Donetsk, came under the control of Russian forces on February 17. On February 19, Russian troops occupied more advantageous positions in the city area. On the same day, the Ministry of Defense announced the establishment of control over the Avdeevka coke plant.

Medvedev called the fortified area in Avdeevka a powerful fortification

The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said that the fortified area created in Avdeevka took more than a year or two to build, which allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold the settlement.

You probably all paid attention, because such a fortified area, which was created in the Avdeevka area, was not created in a year or two. These are really very serious structures – fortifications, defenses – and this made it possible to hold this settlement. Therefore, it was a difficult task, but our armed forces coped with it brilliantly Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council spoke about Russia's further actions during the Northern Military District

Medvedev assessed Russia's further actions during the special military operation (SVO).

As for where to go, I will express my point of view, which, in my opinion, corresponds to the current picture of the day. We need to fully ensure our interests Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

The politician explained that ensuring Russia’s interests lies, first of all, in fulfilling the tasks of the Northern Military District, which President Vladimir Putin spoke about.

Secondly, create the necessary protective cordon that will protect against all kinds of encroachments on our lands: not only shelling, but also active offensive operations Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

After these conditions are met, it will be possible to recognize that the tasks have been completed, Medvedev concluded.

Previously, he stated that during the Northern Military District, Russia is protecting territories that have been part of it for centuries. According to him, the country's leadership will do everything to successfully achieve the goals of the special operation.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.