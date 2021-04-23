The Union Tranviarios Automotor (UTA) had called for a 24-hour strike by groups for next Monday, demanding salary improvements and prompt vaccination of the drivers. But the Ministry of Labor of the Nation will dictate a mandatory conciliation this Friday afternoon, as he learned Clarion from sources in that portfolio.

In turn, at 14 this Friday and before the consultation of this newspaper, from the UTA they indicated that they had no news about the conciliation, but that if it were issued they would abide by it.

“We have no margin. We will have to abide, but we continue with our claim for wages and an urgent vaccination plan for the country’s bus transportation workers. We want them to respect our request, “a UTA source told this newspaper.

Yes OK the measure of force was not nationalThe union had indicated that it would affect the short-distance bus service in the AMBA.

The decision to adopt the force measure, which was to affect short-distance services, was announced by the UTA through a press release signed by the head of the union, Roberto Fernandez, given the lack of progress in salary negotiations.

The strike, which had been called from zero hour on Monday, April 26, was also based on the fact that “workers in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, like those in the interior of the country, have not been included in a vaccination plan against covid-19 “.

“We are tired. They tell us that we are essential, but they don’t increase our salaries and they do not make us part of the vaccination plan, “said the head of the UTA in dialogue with this newspaper.

Fernández added that since the pandemic began, 22 bus drivers died because of the coronavirus and more than a thousand were infected. “The average salary is 70 thousand pesos and it has been frozen since last year. Nobody listens to us,” claimed the union leader.

The strike is “because after long months of unsuccessful audiencesThey have not given us answers to the salary requests, “said the UTA in its statement.

“We demand that both the authorities of the Ministry of Transportation and the employers know that the wage dispute cannot be resolved without the social sensitivity and social justice that current circumstances demand “, can be read in the text.

“We want an urgent response, to support our families. You don’t play with that and we will defend it until the last consequences, “the statement closed.

Already in February of this year a similar situation had occurred with an announcement of a collective strike that finally did not prosper.

At that time, the union agreed to a compensatory salary increase for 2020, of fifteen thousand pesos to be paid in three installments. Thus, the first installment corresponding to last October would be paid in mid-March, the second —November— around April 15, and the final —December—, on averaging May.

At the same time, it had been discussed opening the joint ventures this year from March 4, something that according to the UTA, did not happen.

