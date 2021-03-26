Federal Judge María Servini issued this Friday the lack of merit to the former Secretary of Energy of the government of Cambiemos, Javier Iguacel, in a case opened by a prosecutor K for the issuance of a resolution in 2018 to compensate gas distribution companies for the devaluation.

The magistrate ordered the “lack of merit to prosecute or dismiss” Iguacel “without prejudice to the continuity of the investigation,” according to the resolution, which could be appealed by the prosecutor and member of “Legitimate Justice”, Paloma Ochoa.

Iguacel is another of those pointed out by Vice President Cristina Kirchner for the expert opinion it made on the direction of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez.

The magistrate alluded to evidence requested by Iguacel’s defense during the investigation, such as the summons as a witness of the former Enargas head at that time, Mauricio Roitman before a “discord in the scope and interpretation that each party intends to give” to his actions in the theme.

The defense also “requested that testimonial statements be received from the other officials who intervened in the file” that processed the issue between April and September 2018.

Iguacel was investigated on March 10th via Zoom, denied the charges and asked to be dismissed.

The former official was accused of having issued Resolution 20/2018 of October 4 of that year “by which he evidenced your direct interest in benefiting gas distribution companies, guaranteeing them an extraordinary and fraudulent economic income “.

The investigation had been requested by the prosecutor Ochoa, within the framework of the case in which the issuance, in 2018, of a resolution with which Iguacel had enabled the gas distribution companies is investigated to charge an extra increase from January 2019 in rates to offset the effects of the devaluation of the peso, to the detriment of users.

For the representative of the public prosecutor’s office, with Resolution 20, issued on October 4, 2018, the then Secretary of Energy “evidenced his direct interest in benefiting gas distribution companies, guaranteeing them an extraordinary and fraudulent economic income.”

While the disputed resolution was left without effect, the prosecutor’s office in charge of the criminal investigation requested in August of this year that it be declared null and void.

Resolution 20/2018 enabled gas distributors to demand an extra payment from users, in 24 installments, to compensate for the losses or what the companies would have lost due to the devaluation of the exchange rate that occurred during the government of Mauricio Macri.

