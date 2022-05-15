Salamanca, Guanajuato.- They have already been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives behind bars, seven members of a gang of kidnappers who operated in the city of Salamanca, Guanajuato. The members of the gang will go to jail for the crime of aggravated kidnapping: Juan Antonio “N”, Jorge Alberto “N”, Adrián de Jesús “N”, Martha Cecilia “N”, Eduardo “N”, Magdalena “N” and Jesús Erick “N”, some of them domiciled in Irapuato, Guanajuato and others in Jalisco.

Capture and detention process:

At the end of 2020, an investigation by the Unit Specialized in Combating Kidnapping and Extortion (UECSE), allowed to locate and intervene a “safe house” of a criminal group, where three men and one woman, victims of kidnapping, were released, in addition seven people were arrested.

All were placed at the disposal of an agent of the Public ministry of the UECSE and were linked to criminal proceedings for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, a resolution issued by a Judge, once he knew the evidence obtained during the investigation by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office.

In the final hearing, during the oral trial, towards them, the agent of the Public ministry demonstrated with evidence, the criminal conduct in which the seven members of said criminal cell incurred. Once the compelling evidence was collected, each one was sentenced to 200 years in prison, in addition they were denied the benefits that the law contemplates, they must cover the payment of a fine and the reparation of the damage in favor of the victims.