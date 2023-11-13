Botanists are patient people. It can take years or even decades to perfect a new variety of fruit or vegetable that tastes better, grows faster, or stays fresher longer.

But their work has taken on new urgency in the face of an increasingly erratic climate. Recent flooding left more than a third of California table grapes rotting on the vine. Too much sunlight is burning apple crops. Pests that farmers never worried about are advancing through lettuce fields.

Creating new crops that can thrive under these attacks is a long process. Solutions are likely to come from a variety of research fronts ranging from molecular gene editing technology to mining vast global collections of seeds conserved for centuries.

And, of course, new fruits and vegetables have to taste good. “You can use these technical solutions to find climate solutions, but they won’t be useful if it’s not what people want to eat,” said Michael Kantar, an associate professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa who studies wild relatives of existing crops. .

Some of these new varieties are already in stores, while others are still being developed. Here’s a quick look at some of the most promising ones.

To produce fruit, cherry trees need what growers call chilling hours: at least the equivalent of a month’s worth of hours of temperatures between 0 and 7 degrees Celsius. A winter that is too warm causes erratic flowering. In some regions, cherry trees are finding it increasingly difficult to get enough chill hours.

One solution is the heart-shaped Cheery Cupid variety from International Fruit Genetics, which was recently acquired by Bloom Fresh International. These new cherries only need about a third of the usual amount of cold weather.

“What we’re trying to do is make them more tolerant in the summer to withstand this ridiculous heat, but they also need to survive a hotter winter,” said Chris Owens, the company’s chief botanist.

Cupids, which are juicy and sweeter than other cherries, are one of several new “low-chill” varieties sold to growers under the Cheery label. They should be available in the southern hemisphere in the coming weeks and later in North American markets.

When a cauliflower is ripe, its green leaves open and expose the white head. That head is extremely sensitive to sunlight — too much and it can turn blotchy and beige, which means it won’t sell. To avoid this, farmers fold the leaves over their heads by hand about two weeks before harvest, a costly and time-consuming practice.

As an alternative, botanists developed Destinica white cauliflower, which is already a common product in supermarkets. Basically, it doesn’t roast in the sun. It belongs to a line of climate-friendly cauliflower developed by Syngenta Vegetal Seeds, part of the global agricultural company Syngenta, based in Switzerland.

In a North Carolina lab, Pairwise scientists are using gene-editing technology called CRISPR to speed up work that can take traditional botanists decades. By boosting some traits and deleting others, researchers hope to more quickly develop crops that grow better in extreme climates.

Researchers hope the next breakthrough will be seedless blackberries that grow on compact, thornless vines and require less soil, water and fertilizer. The new bushes will also make picking the fruit easier. And then? “We’re seeing pitted cherries,” said Tom Adams, CEO and co-founder of Pairwise.

Potatoes like a steady, moderate supply of water and prefer cool weather, but the climate is changing so quickly that a renowned Scottish plant researcher recently warned that the potato industry faces an “existential threat.”

To fight back, researchers at the University of Maine, with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the potato industry, are looking to South America, where potato cultivation began around 8,000 BC, and to heat-tolerant varieties in the south. of the US in search of genetic traits that can help potatoes survive excessive heat and flooding. They are also exploring how to combat new waves of pests and diseases that arise from warmer, wetter growing conditions.

By: KIM SEVERSON