Seattle. The next big breakthrough in cancer treatment could be a vaccine.

After decades of limited success, scientists say research has reached a tipping point, with many predicting more vaccines in five years.

They are not traditional biologics that prevent disease, but injections to shrink tumors and prevent cancer from coming back. Targets for these experimental treatments include breast and lung cancer, with breakthroughs reported this year for deadly skin, melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

“We are making something work. Now we need you to do better,” said James Gulley, who helps run a center at the National Cancer Institute that develops immune therapies, including vaccines to treat the disease.

More than ever, scientists understand how cancer hides from the body’s immune system. Vaccines against the disease, like other immunotherapies, stimulate the body’s defense system to find and eliminate diseased cells. Some new ones use mRNA, which was developed for cancer but was first used for covid-19 inoculations.

For a vaccine to work, it must teach the T cells of the immune system to recognize cancer as dangerous, explained Nora Disis, of the Cancer Vaccine Institute at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Once trained, T cells can travel anywhere in the body to hunt for danger.

“If you saw an activated T cell, it almost has feet. You can see it crawling through the blood vessel to get out into the tissues,” she explained.

Volunteer patients are crucial to research.

Kathleen Jade, 50, found out she had breast cancer in late February, just weeks before she and her husband left Seattle for a round-the-world adventure. Instead of sailing on her boat, Shadowfax, across the Great Lakes to the Saint Lawrence Seaway, she was sitting in a hospital bed waiting for her third dose of an experimental vaccine. It is given to see if it shrinks her tumor before surgery.

“Even if that chance is small, I will feel like it was worth it,” said Jade, who also receives standard treatment.

Long investigation process

Progress on treatment vaccines has been challenging. The first, Provenge, it was approved in the United States in 2010 to treat prostate cancer that had spread. It requires processing the patient’s own immune cells in a laboratory and returning them intravenously. There is also treatment for early bladder cancer and advanced melanoma.

Initial research into biologics against cancer failed when the disease overcame and survived patients’ weak immune systems, said Olja Finn, a vaccine researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“All these failed trials allowed us to learn a lot,” he added.

As a result, it now focuses on patients with earlier illnesses, since the experimental vaccines didn’t help more advanced cases. His group plans a study of these products in women with a low-risk, noninvasive breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ.

More vaccines that prevent cancer may also be on the way. Decades-old hepatitis B vaccines prevent liver cancer, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, introduced in 2006, prevent cervical cancer.

In Philadelphia, Susan Domchek, director of Penn Medicine’s Basser Center, recruits 28 healthy people with BRCA mutations for a vaccine trial. These changes increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. The idea is to kill abnormal cells very early, before they cause problems. She likens it to periodically weeding a garden.

Others are developing vaccines to prevent cancer in people with precancerous lung nodules and other inherited conditions that increase the risk of developing the disease.

“Vaccines are probably the next big thing” in the quest to reduce cancer deaths, said Steve Lipkin, a medical geneticist at Weill Cornell in New York who is leading an effort funded by the National Cancer Institute. “We are dedicating our lives to that.”

People with the inherited condition Lynch syndrome have a 60 to 80 percent risk of developing cancer during their lifetime. Recruiting them for trials has been remarkably easy, said Eduardo Vilar-Sanchez, of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, who is leading two government-funded studies of vaccines for Lynch-related cancers.

“Patients are taking advantage of this in an amazing and positive way,” he said.

Drugmakers Moderna and Merck are jointly developing a personalized mRNA vaccine for melanoma patients, with a large study due to begin this year. Biologics are customized for each patient, based on the many mutations in the cancerous tissue. Made this way, it can train the immune system to find the fingerprint of the cancer mutation and kill those cells.

But such vaccines will be expensive. “Basically, you have to make each one from scratch. If this wasn’t personalized, the vaccine could probably be made for pennies, just like the covid one,” said Patrick Ott, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Vaccines under development at the University of Washington School of Medicine are designed to work for many patients. Tests are underway in early and advanced breast, lung, and ovarian cancer. Some results may come as soon as next year.

Todd Pieper, 56, of suburban Seattle, is taking part in trials of a vaccine intended to shrink tumors from lung cancer, which has already spread to the brain, but hopes to live long enough to see his daughter graduate from college. nursing school next year.

“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain, either for myself or for others in the future,” Pieper said of his decision to volunteer.

One of the first to receive the ovarian cancer vaccine in a safety study 11 years ago was Jamie Crase, from nearby Mercer Island. Diagnosed with advanced disease when she was 34, she thought she would die young and made a will in which she bequeathed a favorite necklace to her best friend. Now that she is 50 years old, she has no signs of the disease and she still wears the necklace.

He doesn’t know for sure if the vaccine helped, “but I’m still here,” he said.