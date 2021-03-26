The central processing unit, the heart of any computer, is based on a small structure of semiconductor material – such as silicon or germanium – capable of grouping millions of transistors in an integrated circuit.

The big bet in this field is that some of these nano-scale elements, which respond to traditional computations, they could be part of the computer of the future.

This is the purpose of a group of researchers from QuTech -a Dutch center that conducts research on quantum sciences- that showed that part of the current circuits will serve to produce a two-dimensional matrix of qubits which can operate together as a quantum processor.

The idea of ​​this project is that, for these quantum procedures to provide some benefit, qubits should work alongside traditional electronic components, instead of remaining in isolated universes.

Menno Veldhorst and Giordano Scappucci, project leaders, decided to take a completely different approach.

This finding, published in the journal Nature, took a giant step forward for quantum computing goes beyond the theoretical and experimental plane, to face all kinds of practical problems.

“You don’t need to add large additional structures, so our qubits they will be almost identical to the transistors on a computer chip“says Nico Hendrickx, graduate student and first author of the paper.

Quantum computers have the potential to solve problems that are impossible to tackle with any supercomputer. While current quantum devices contain tens of qubits, the basic building block of this technology.

A future universal quantum computer, that is, that is for commercial use, must be able to run any quantum algorithm and provide solutions to problems where patterns cannot be seen because the data no longer exists.

Quantum computing, considered the Holy Grail of technology. EFE / BARRY GUITÉRREZ

The development of this machine could lead to the development of new drugs crucial for life, help solve unfathomable scientific problems and delve into the mysteries of the universe.

With quantum procedures -as happens with physics that describes the world on an atomic scale- intuition or deductive reasoning does not work. At this level, the particles have a series of strange properties that escape conventional logic.

In this way, quantum dot qubits promise to be a scalable approachas they can be defined using standard semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

One of the challenges of the quantum realm is to maintain the stability of the atoms in each operation. This team was able to connect the qubits in a two-dimensional way with a two-by-two qubit grid.

Which increases computing power exponentially with each additional connection between interconnected qubits, so a two-dimensional grid is an important step in the right direction.

“By placing four of those qubits in a two-by-two grid, universal control over all qubits was achieved and it was possible to operate a quantum circuit that entangles all the qubits, ”says Menno Veldhorst, from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

A whole quantum process

The electrons trapped in quantum dotsSemiconductor structures only a few tens of nanometers in size have been studied for more than two decades as a platform for quantum information.

Despite all the promises, scaling beyond the two-qubit logic remains elusive.

To break this barrier, Menno Veldhorst and Giordano Scappucci, project leaders, decided to adopt a completely different approach and working with gaps (i.e. missing electrons) in germanium.

“We have obtained excellent control and can dock qubits at will, which allows us to program gates of one, two, three and four qubits, which promises very compact quantum circuits, “Scappucci warns.

Using this approach, the same electrodes needed to define the qubits could also be used to control and entangle them.