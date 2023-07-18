Monterrey, NL., Students from the Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM) won first place in the Promar Challenger with the prototype of a concrete block in a modular format, similar to those to be assembled, that can be joined with crushed rubber instead of the traditional mix sand, as part of its MoBlock project, Sustainable Construction.

The use of this block will help reduce the extraction of stone from the Monterrey hills and the recycling of waste tires.

Leonel Hinojosa Cervantes, Saúl Sebastián Sánchez Rodríguez and Aarón Erubey Zamorano de la Rosa, in the eighth semester of civil engineering, a career that currently evolved into civil and environmental engineering, seek to contribute to attacking the housing gap through decent housing and self-construction, in addition to reducing pollution rates.

They explained that the material with which the piece is made makes it lighter, improves the thermo-acoustic properties, makes construction work more accessible, in addition to representing a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. The key, stressed Sánchez, was to investigate the feasibility of mixing the concrete with the crushed rubber.

It is estimated that in Mexico 50 tires are discarded per minute; only in 2016 there were more than 60 million, of which 10 percent was recycled. In addition, according to the Waste Used Tire Management Plan (2017), 17 percent of these products are reused in the country as an energy source for kilns in the cement industry.

However, the drawback is that burning tires produces dangerous emissions of pollutants, which directly affect human health, as it causes skin and eye problems, respiratory conditions and even some type of cancer, in addition to favoring the destruction of ecosystems, with an impact on the atmosphere, soils and water sources.

Promax Challenge is an initiative promoted by Fundación Promax and Subsidiaries of Grupo Promax, which seeks to motivate students from Nuevo León so that they can be agents of change by detecting and influencing vulnerable groups with innovative proposals of social impact. UDEM supports it through the Entrepreneurship Hub.