Pollutants such as bacteria, radioactive substances, viruses, parasites, fertilizers, pesticides, drugs, nitrates, phosphates, plastics and fecal waste, sometimes difficult to detect because they do not always stain the liquid, can be absorbed to reduce the pollution of bodies of water, according to a new technique created in the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Cuautitlán, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

From the development of clay mineral nanotubes, called halloysite, and one that generates magnetism, magnetite, researchers from that faculty, headed by Yolanda Marina Vargas Rodríguez, head of Laboratory 11 Nanomaterials and Catalysis, managed to adsorb (retain on their surface molecules or substances) these water contaminants.

More than eight years ago, he began the development of various techniques. He first used halloysite nanotubes to attract and retain harmful substances from wastewater, which do the process naturally.

The project arose with the idea of ​​being applied in the textile industry, as a filter to clean large amounts of liquid. “It is placed in the cistern and then retrieved below it,” he explained. Due to its characteristics, it can also benefit pharmacochemical companies and hospitals, since it is ready for immediate use.

With the purpose of exploiting the benefits of this mineral, the university recently oriented the technology towards the recovery of oil from the sea: spills from platforms, ships or due to an accident, among others. She then discovered that the most appropriate thing to do was to use magnetic materials, in order to make more benign components, such as magnetite that does not pollute.

He indicated that there are three options to rescue hydrocarbons: use surfactants, detergents that dissolve, but bubbles remain in the sea; burn it, which would cause greater environmental pollution due to particles of carbon dioxide, sulfur, etc., and, the most viable, magnetic recovery.

Later, he created a nanocomposite and evaluated it with the different types of oil in the country.

He added it as a powder, formed a ferrofluid, and then applied the magnetic field. The result was that with the most viscous hydrocarbons (the most difficult to recover) it worked better, “it allows the stain to be collected, the oil spreads a lot, it collects it and we can move it to where we are going to recover it,” added the academic .

Initially, he evaluated magnetite with carbon nanotubes, but its synthesis turned out to be complex and expensive; In contrast, costs were reduced with halloysite, since both are natural. Magnetite is a superparamagnetic material, which means that once the magnet is removed it is no longer magnetic and, thanks to this characteristic, the fuel can be recovered.

When it is recovered, it can be reused, since little magnetic material is used and, although some residues remain, they remain in the asphaltenes (organic chemical compounds of the crude hydrocarbon), which generates modifications. Therefore, it is feasible to process or distill it.

This line of research was developed to benefit the environment and provide a solution to some of the problems that arise with maritime fuel spills. Currently, it is common to add surfactants, which remain and have an impact on the food chain, since the fish ingest it and then it reaches human consumption.

It also harms or kills the lives of animals that dive or come to the surface, because it adheres to them and obstructs their airways.

Due to the important scope of this project, the academic worked four years to obtain the patent, which she achieved in 2021 and was registered under the name of Magnetic nanocomposite, its synthesis process and recovery process of oil or oils from water body.

Also collaborating in this line of research are Adolfo Obaya Valdivia and Guadalupe Iveth Vargas Rodríguez, from FES Cuautitlán; José Álvaro Chávez Carvayar, from the Materials Research Institute; In addition, they have the support of the Institute of Physics.