Two new solutions with seal tech They emerged in recent weeks and brought hope in the fight against the coronavirus: one, through a mobile sensor that detects Covid-19 particles; and another that removes it from any surface using nanotechnology.

GE Research firm is developing miniature sensors that can detect with great precision the nanoparticles that generate Covid-19 on different surfaces.

“One of the first lines of defense against any virus is to avoid exposure, which is easier said than done when you can’t see it, “said Radislav Potyrailo, lead scientist and investigator for the NIH project GE Research.

The system is based on a successful suite of detection technologies that have resulted in field demonstrations and a commercial launch for industrial monitoring.

Sensor technology that is capable of detecting coronavirus particles.

To deepen this system, the firm received a grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) for 24 months to use the RADx-rad program.

“Through our project with the NIH, we are developing a sensor to detect the presence of Covid-19 that is small enough to embed it in a mobile device,” warns Potyrailo.

People outside the home are in contact with different surfaces. From the phone screen, to counters, supermarkets, bags and other products.

“While everyone does a great job keeping these spaces clean, we want to add an additional layer of security with which we can detect the presence of the virus that generates Covid-19 “.

The sensor is small enough to detect the presence of Covid-19 through the mobile. AFP

Over the past decade, GE Research achieved Major Advances in the Development of Miniature Sensing Technologies Delivering Superior Performance and Similar Capabilities to high-end analytical instruments found in a typical laboratory.

“We have developed Tiny sensors smaller than a fingertip that have the same sensing capabilities than high-end analytical instruments that are the size of a microwave oven, ”Potyrailo added.

As a team, he also explained that the project development time should be a total of two years and it is still in its intermediate phase. The first samples will be in early 2022.

“Our sensors are like bloodhounds. We train them to detect a specific thing and they can do it without being diverted from their objective by something else ”, highlights Potyrailo.

The NairoTech development contains copper nanoparticles that kill pathogens and prevent their reproduction. Photo Shutterstock.

A smart barrier

NairoTech, the Argentine company dedicated to the research of nanotechnology solutions, developed a smart barrier to the spread of Covid-19, Escherichia coli and other types of germs and infections.

The liquid contains copper nanoparticles that kill pathogens and prevent their reproduction. The company manufactured various formulations for use as an additive in products such as textiles, cleaning supplies, polyethylene pellets, paints, and PVC plastics.

Currently, an impregnating agent is for sale for all types of textiles and a furniture polish and a treatment for use in the washing machine with very useful properties for everyday use will be available soon.

“The solution we developed deactivates viruses, bacteria and fungi, and can be applied to everyday products made of various materials without losing their original properties,” said materials engineer Matías Lanfranconi, director of Nairotech.

In the latest tests under the ISO standards used globally to certify antimicrobial efficacy, NairoCare germicidal polymer was shown to eliminate 99.99% of the coronavirus after five minutes of exposure.

On the other hand, the nanoparticles used they are safe, non-toxic and maintain their stability and action over time in various conditions.

“The compound allows to confer antimicrobial properties to games and toys, furniture, tablecloths, uniforms, both medical, chinstraps, dust covers, sheets and an infinity of products for daily use; mitigating the transmission of diseases and creating safer spaces in high traffic environments ”, highlighted Sebastian Rosenfeld, Marketing Director of Nairotech.

