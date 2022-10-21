Madrid. A group of geophysicists has developed a modeling tool that uses sound waves from volcanic activity to help understand and forecast an eruption.

“The movement of magma in some volcanoes produces sound in a similar way to musical instruments,” says the first author of the study, Leighton Watson, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Canterbury (UC).

“While humans can hear some of the sound waves, the vast majority of the energy is below the lower frequency range of the human ear. By implementing specialized microphones, we can listen to volcanoes and use their sounds to understand their behavior.”

“Like on a trombone”

“Explosions at the top of the magma column cause sound waves to reflect off the top of the crater, like inside a trombone, but on a much larger scale. As the magma rises in the crater, the distance between the top of the crater, the magma column, and the top of the crater decreases, causing the pitch of the sound to rise, like when a trombone is retracted.

“By listening to the change in pitch, we can track the movement of the magma inside the crater. This has the potential to provide several hours of warning before an eruption, which could make a significant difference to those who live near or visit active volcanoes.”

Watson and his colleagues studied these melodies on Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, an active mount where eruptions occur frequently, spewing lava more than a kilometer above the summit. The work is also based on the scientist’s previous studies on Villarrica, in Chile, and Cotopaxi, in Ecuador. The next stage of the research is to adapt the model for the New Zealand context.

Leighton Watson’s article, Infrasound slip reflects a rising magma column on Mount Etna (Italy), was recently published in Scientific Reports.