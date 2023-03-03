Monterrey, NL., Eating a steak without killing the cow is possible. To achieve this, biotechnologists Mario Moisés Aguilar and Grissel Trujillo de Santiago, professors-researchers at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, are working on the development of a method of “cultivation” of bovine meat that could reduce the ecological footprint in relation to traditional livestock farming and eventually lower the cost of said protein.

In interview with the day, After receiving the Rómulo Garza 2022 Research and Entrepreneurship Award, both specialists offered details about their project, which is at an early stage, but in a few years it could lay the foundations of the “meat design” industry for consumption human in the country.

“In simplified terms, generating ‘cultured’ meat means taking a biopsy from a cow, without having to sacrifice it, and obtaining satellite cells from it that can then multiply enormously. They can be given appropriate biochemical and physical signals so that they think that are inside the cow and that form skeletal muscle”, defined Trujillo, an expert in tissue engineering.

This process, Aguilar pointed out, occurs in two different containers or reactors, in which the bovine cells expand or mature, as part of a multi-phase process that takes about two months together.

According to the bioreactor specialist, this research work – which began in 2016 in conjunction with Trujillo – will take another five or six years to obtain marketable quantities of cell cultured meat. Meanwhile, the company founded by both, Forma Foods, is developing protein prototypes made with vegetable compounds in parallel, which will be ready for their first tests with consumers in about four months.

“We like meat and we really want to design it with the organoleptic, functional, nutritional and textural attributes so that the product has the shape and flavor that the public is looking for. That you can feel the texture of a flank steak or rib eye, but without sacrificing the bovine ”, she emphasized, in the context of the Tec Science Summit 2023.

Once marketable meat products are obtained, Trujillo added, “in the future we could think about meat design and say: ‘I want such a percentage of marbling, such a percentage of fat, that the level of fibers be softer or more rigid.’ . In principle, we could even invent a new cut that tastes better.”

For her part, Li Lu Lam Aguilar, executive director of Forma Foods, highlighted that there are studies according to which the “cultivation” of beef has a 92 percent lower carbon footprint than traditional livestock, 98 percent in terms of use of water and a little lower in the use of electrical energy.

“Cellular agriculture unlocks an incredible world of possibilities for us. If we start from the premise that cell culture is equal to meat, the sky is the limit: everything that has cells, we will be able to do it fillet ”, he indicated.

Gome Gómez, co-founder of the Saya Bio investment fund, stressed that in about 20 or 30 years most beef could be grown with biotechnology, thanks to the fact that this process will gradually drop in price, while traditional livestock will no longer be able to become much more efficient.