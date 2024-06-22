Car dealers in the state regretted the intention of the next federal administration to continue with the program for the regularization of the so-called “crooked” cars, which has impacted the reduction of sales of new vehicles by around 20 percent and generated a decrease in the value of national vehicles of up to 50%.

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) in Chihuahua, chaired by Antonio Moisés Morales, stated that the decree that encourages the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin has significantly affected the northern region of the country.

He highlighted that since the decree began on January 19, 2022 until the end of May 2024, 2 million 291 thousand 953 vehicles have been regularized in the country; The states of Tamaulipas, Chihuahua and Baja California account for 50.70 percent of the total.

Chihuahua, the agency stated, has regularized 400,523 vehicles, with which a total of 1,001 million 307,500 pesos have been received for the federal government.

According to the publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the decree intended to regularize the cars that were already circulating in the national territory before October 19, 2021 and which lacked the document proving their legal stay in the country.

However, AMDA Chihuahua mentioned, with the various extensions that have been made to the end date, they have encouraged the excessive entry of junk vehicles from the United States through smuggling.

This, he criticized, has affected the national vehicle fleet, in addition to the safety of roads and drivers and the assets of citizens who own Mexican cars.

The consequences for the automotive sector have been notable, as they warned that they estimate a reduction of 10 to 12 percent in sales of new vehicles in the country and up to 20 percent in the state, as well as a decrease in the value of vehicles. national vehicles of up to 50 percent.

Another important fact, he pointed out, is that so far in the decree, the automotive sector has marketed 2.8 million vehicles in the country and in the same period 2.3 million vehicles have been regularized, which means that the total number of units that entered the country irregularly, represents 80 percent of the formal sale.

Likewise, he denounced that the decree that would initially last 6 months, is currently in its 30th month, which reflects its failure.

He also stressed that in the formal sector there is concern due to the multiple extensions of the original deadline, which generates uncertainty in the market.

“The new federal government has shown intentions to continue with these expansions, unfortunately. Let us remember that the automotive industry in Mexico is one of its pillars and is equivalent to 4.7% of the national GDP and contributes 21.7% to the manufacturing GDP, we should strengthen it, not affect it,” stated the AMDA Chihuahua.

Car sales decline in May

The new vehicle market in Chihuahua registered, in May alone, a drop of 9.5 percent, compared to the same month last year, said Antonio Moisés Morales.

In the fifth month of the year, according to statistics prepared by the consulting firm Urban Science, the AMDA reported 2,408 acquisitions of light vehicles, mainly multi-use, trucks, compact and subcompact vehicles, a figure lower by 253 units compared to the 2,000 661 mobilized in May of last year.

The figure registered in May is equivalent to 2 percent of state participation in the total volume of 119,987 automobiles transported in the country and places Chihuahua in the fifteenth position in the national ranking of this sector.

To know…

So far during the decree, the automotive sector has marketed 2.8 million vehicles in the country and in the same period 2.3 million vehicles have been regularized, which means that the total number of units that entered the country irregularly represents 80 percent of the formal sale