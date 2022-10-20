Paris. New and more precise measurements have allowed us to refine our understanding of the composition of the universe and the rate of expansion of galaxies, indicates a study published yesterday in The Astrophysical Journal.

Visible (or baryonic) matter makes up 5 percent of the universe, and the rest, according to theory, is made up of dark matter and dark energy, two mysterious but key components for understanding intergalactic physics.

Dark and visible matter, which account for the mass of galaxies, account for 33.8 percent of the cosmos, according to the study, titled pantheon +. The remaining 66.2 would be dark energy, which explains the expansion of the universe, whereby these clusters are moving away from each other at increasing speed.

The experts reached these conclusions by studying the luminosity of 1,500 supernovae, stars that explode at the end of their lives.

The most distant are 10 billion light-years away, which means they date back to a time when the universe was only a quarter of its current age.

The previous measurements suggested that “there was something suspicious” in the understanding of the cosmos, the main author of the report, Dillon Brout, a researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, explained to AFP.

This study refined the results of an earlier one, called Pantheon, and represents “the result of two decades of efforts by observers and theorists around the world to decipher the essence of the cosmos,” said astrophysicist Adam Reiss, 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics.