The one of Vesuvius it is one of the most famous and deadly volcanic eruptions in history. Much has been researched and written about that fateful and cold night in the year 79 in which thick layers of ash covered everything around it. However, one piece of information had so far remained unsolved: how long it took for the eruption to destroy Pompeii.

Now, new research published in the journal Nature determined that the duration of pyroclastic flows of the eruption of Vesuvius that extinguished the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, in southern Italy, was between 10 and 20 minutes.

The experts concluded this after developing a mathematical model. This allowed them to carry out numerical simulations capable of estimating the consequences that the pyroclastic flows had on the ground and the people who were in the place at the time of the catastrophe.

Investigators believe that Pompeii was extinct for between 10 and 20 minutes. Photo: Cecilia Profético

What happened that dramatic night

The tragedy of Vesuvius it reached the cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum and Stabia, which were literally buried by volcanic ash. In them they lived between 16,000 and 20,000 people; One 1500 remains were found in Pompeii and Herculaneum, but the total deceased is unknown to this day.

The pyroclastic flow is a mixture of volcanic gases, solid materials and air that are expelled by a volcano during the eruption process and that expand through the ground at high speed and at high temperatures, defines the RT site.

According to the study, those who experience this type of phenomena are exposed to a high probability of suffering fatal skin burns and of inhalation injuries to the respiratory tract upper and lower.

In this way, the experts concluded that human beings can survive a 200-250 degree pure hot air exposure during a period of 2 to 5 minutes, but the existence of hot fine ash decisively decreases survival times in this type of situation.

This model can be replicated for the situation of volcanoes that are currently active around the world. “The applied methodology can provide new elements of knowledge in the field of the evaluation of the danger of an active volcanic structure”, argued Roberto Isaia, from the Vesuvian Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy and co-author of the work.

Pompeii is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country. Photo: Reuters

In southern Italy, the area where these events took place is, until today, an area of ​​great interest for researchers from different spheres since the first excavations began in the middle of the 18th century. It is also one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country.

Single source of unique archaeological wealth, still continue to appear in the region human remains, structures and objects in excellent condition conservation due to the effects of the volcanic eruption, highlights the mentioned site.