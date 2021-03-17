A distant galaxy Probably the weakest radio-emitting object ever found, it has been detected by the VLA Karl G. Jansky radio telescope with the help of a cosmic lens.

Radio telescopes are the world’s most sensitive radio receivers, capable of finding extremely faint wisps of radio emission from objects in the farthest reaches of the universe.

The new discovery was part of the VLA Frontier Fields Legacy Survey, led by NRAO (National Radio Astronomy Observatory) astronomer Eric Murphy, who used distant galaxy clusters as natural lenses to study even more distant objects.

The clusters served as gravitational lenses, using the gravitational pull of the galaxies in the clusters to bend and magnify the light and radio waves coming from more distant objects.

Image of the studied cluster of galaxies in formation, 12.5 billion light-years away. The circles mark the new members discovered with the GTC; 4 of them are shown in detail (DPA).

The prominent objects of orange red color they are radio relics (large structures possibly caused by shock waves) within the foreground galaxy cluster, called MACSJ0717.5 + 3745, which is more than 5 billion light-years from Earth.

Detailed observations of the VLA showed that many of the galaxies in this image emit radio waves in addition to visible light. The VLA data revealed that one of these galaxies, shown in the extraction, is more than 8 billion light-years away. Its light and radio waves have been deflected by the gravitational lensing effect of the middle cluster.

The Abell 2261 galaxy cluster, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The brightest galaxy, center left, is about a million light years across and about 10 times the diameter of the Milky Way (NASA).

“This is probably the weakest radio-emitting object never detected“Ian Heywood of the University of Oxford said in a statement.” This is exactly why we want to use these galaxy clusters as powerful cosmic lenses to learn more about the objects behind them. “

“The magnification provided by the gravitational lensing, combined with extremely sensitive VLA images, gave us an unprecedented look at the structure of a galaxy 300 times less massive than our Milky Way at a time when the universe was less than half its size. current age. This is giving us valuable information about star formation in low-mass galaxies at that time and how they eventually assembled into more massive galaxies, “said Eric Jiménez-Andrade of NRAO.

