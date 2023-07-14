Mexico City.- Global cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky has identified several tactics that scammers use to exploit the Threads app user base, including phishing pages that pretend to be a web version of the app, with the goal of gaining unauthorized access to your accounts, personal data and even your finances.

The new social network Threads debuted last week and in a few hours managed to add more than 100 million users. And like any trending topic, it ended up becoming a bait for online scams.

“In just 24 hours, Kaspersky experts identified more than 200 suspicious links using this platform as a hook. Suspicious links include potential scams to sell bot followers, as well as phishing messages to steal usernames and passwords.” , alerted.

He recalled that registering an internet address is the first step towards a fraudulent plan, which can be a phishing scam or to infect the device with malware.

The company explained that in one of the traps detected in the region, scammers advertise salaries of an average of $2,000 for people to “like” and comment on posts on the new social network.

“The only requirement is that victims purchase the ‘Threads Lucrative’ app, which is offered for $30. There are indications that this scam has been around since July 7, two days after Threads launched,” projection.

He added that they have detected that scammers have developed phishing pages that imitate a non-existent web version of Threads to trick users into entering their login credentials.

Since Threads is linked to other Meta services, users may also risk losing access to various social media accounts, such as Instagram and Facebook, the firm said.

He indicated that the foregoing not only raises privacy problems such as identity theft and doxing, but, what is more worrisome, entails financial risks, and the scam can also affect companies, since currently there are many companies that use these accounts. to create advertising campaigns.

“Criminals are not recognized for their ethics, so they use any artifice to achieve their goal, and the most common is monetization, that is, stealing from victims,” ​​says Fabio Assolini, director of the Global Research and Analysis Team. Kaspersky for Latin America.

Avoid being a victim of scams

Kaspersky recommends that you be careful when downloading a program, especially if it is from an unofficial website. Always prioritize the official pages of the creator of the program or the official stores of Google and Apple.

Be wary of messages offering high salaries, deep discounts, or “free” offers, as these are the most common promises in online scams.

Check the address of the website, as well as look for grammatical errors or the use of generic terms. Official websites always start with the name of the institution.

Use strong, unique passwords for each account and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Always have an antivirus installed on your computer or mobile phone to protect yourself from online scams.

For companies, have Threat Intelligence services with alerts of new malicious websites (Threat Data Feeds), and block access to these malicious websites to prevent employees from falling for scams while they are connected to the corporate network.