Heavenly melodies? Alien communication? A natural phenomenon that we fail to understand? Until now No one has been able to explain the origin of some mysterious signals detected by scientists in the Earth’s stratosphere..

The discovery was made by a team of researchers from Sandia National Laboratories, who used solar balloons to capture infrasound signals high in Earth’s atmosphere. 20 kilometers high.

The artifacts made specifically for the study were uploaded to the mentioned area, where there is no interference.

These solar balloons were made from giant plastic bags covered in coal dust and their propulsion system is powered by energy from the Sun.

What are discovered sounds?

During the revolutionary investigation he came across the frequencies that no one can explain. Although there are theories that could be revealed in future studies, its origin has not yet been determined.

What makes these sounds so mysterious and recurring? According to specialist Daniel Bowman, leader of the scientific team, infrasound signals have been detected that repeat themselves several times an hour in the stratosphere. However, the source of it remains completely unknown.

Since 2016, researchers have sent 50 balloons to collect samples of these intriguing sounds.

the stratospherelocated between the troposphere and the mesosphere, It is one of the layers that make up our atmosphere.. This region, which extends to altitudes of approximately 14.5 to 50 kilometers above the Earth’s surfacehouses the important ozone layer, which protects us from ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.

Generally, it is considered a calm and stable area, where the sounds that are perceived are low-frequency reverberations coming from the earth’s surface.

However, between the echo from cities, rocket launches, air traffic and ocean waves, scientists have identified a series of infrasounds without a clear origin.

These emissions, although inaudible to our ears due to their low frequency, have been identified and characterized by advanced technical equipment.

Stay tuned for the most exciting science news as researchers unlock the secret of sounds in Earth’s stratosphere!