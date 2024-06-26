Chihuahua, Chih.- The Ministry of Public Security has detected inconsistencies in the complaints made by members of a family against assets of the Swat group for alleged abuses.

The spokesperson for the state body, Jorge Armendáriz, stated that the inconsistencies are that it is not determined where the alleged abuses occurred, since it has been indicated that the actions were in a residential area of ​​Aquiles Serdán but it was also mentioned that it would have been in Villa Juárez and in the Plan de Ayala neighborhood.

He pointed out that the other inconsistency is regarding the number of agents who participated in the acts, since the indication is that there were seven involved, but there are no records that the agents have been acting in a group.

He stressed that investigations are underway while the agents are suspended.