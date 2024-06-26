Shanghai, China.- The revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence captured all the attention at the start of the Mobile World Show (MWC) this Wednesday in China, where everything from phones capable of detecting fraudulent calls to intelligent autonomous vehicles were presented.

Some of China’s largest companies presented their latest developments and their vision of a future dominated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The smartphone brand Honor revealed a technology capable of detecting fraudulent calls and notifying the owner of the device in real time.

Fraudulent “deepfake” calls – in which fraudsters generate photos, sounds or videos from those of a real person – are an increasing risk, enhanced by this type of AI known as generative artificial intelligence.

A Hong Kong employee of the financial service of a multinational company transferred $26 million to fraudsters in February during a video call, in which they posed as their hierarchical superiors in the United Kingdom.

In an Honor demo video, a man alters his appearance with an AI filter to make a video call, before a notification appears on the victim’s phone warning that it is likely a doctored image.

The program, which the company says will be available on its devices this year, uses AI to analyze elements such as eye contact or lighting, image by image, “in order to identify defects imperceptible to the naked eye” in about three seconds.

According to the participants in the congress, no matter the intrinsic risks, the AI ​​revolution is unstoppable.

“AI must be omnipotent, omnipresent,” said David Wang, executive director of Huawei’s board of directors.

For him, the continued success and expansion of AI depended on the ability of telecommunications networks, particularly 5G and its successors, to keep pace.

In addition to networks, the processing power and heat generated in phones are also a problem.

“One of the challenges of AI is knowing how to get all this processing energy into devices that consumers want to be smaller and smaller,” said Sue Ryan, vice president of marketing at Frore Systems.

This company proposes a cooling device called Airjet, like a chip, the thinnest of which measures 2.5 millimeters.

Although a large part of the mobile sector has been using AI for years in the background, “we feel like we have moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat,” Lara Dewar from the organizer GSMA told participants.

Several cars that use AI were also presented, as the Internet of Things is increasingly extending to the automotive sector.

“There is no doubt that AI is going to change our lives and our businesses,” concluded Lara Dewar.