The Valencian Association of Consumers and Users (AVACU) warns that they have registered in recent days attempts of fraud Through text messages by mobile phone in which the identity of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) is supplanted. These SMS have begun to receive after the alert by rains in the Valencian Community.

In the text, a «severe storm»In the area where the user is located and encouraged to click on a link for discharge a application. It is a fraudulent link with which it is intended to access the devices.

From Aemet, through their social networks, they urge not to download or click on this type of links. There are three indications that make suspect that these messages are «a trap” Failures of spelling (absence of tildes); Order the download of an application; It is not warned by any other official communication route.

“If you doubt, do not click,” they advise from the state agency. A recommendation that also moves the Emergency Coordination Center 112 through its social networks.









As Avacu explains, scam attempts through emails and mobile messages have recently multiplied. Emergency or alert situations are taken advantage of, when “citizenship is more sensitive and may be easier to fall into them.”

Another scam attempt that has been detected arrives by email, This time supplanting the National Police and warning of an “official citation.” In this email you also urged to click on a link that, obviously, does not lead to any official website.

Tips

As these messages are usually more common than desirable, Avacu Remember some tips not to fall into them. First, you should never answer or send personal information or bank data to this type of mails and messages.

It is due distrust of the messages of strangers, not open the possible attachments that include or enter the links included in the text.

I also know advisedcall to the phone number from which the SMS is received, since some type of deception could be treated to register in a service or called with special tarification (higher cost than usual).

In parallel, it is recommended to enable the protection against spam on the mobile device and block he number From which the message has been received, as well as update the operating system and antivirus of the phone and make periodic backups to be able to restore the files in case they are lost.

In the case of emails that supposedly arrive from a Banking entitythat on many occasions it is not even that of the user, it is remembered that the bank never requests personal or banking data in this way. Faced with the doubt, you can contact directly with the entity to ensure.

The same password for different accesses should not be used, in addition to changing them every so often. It is advisable to use a password manager, an application in which to store credentials safely.