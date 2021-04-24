Astronomers have observed for the first time spectral absorption lines caused by strands of a star spaghetized by a black hole.

Most of the stars in our universe die of natural causes. Either their outer layers explode or they just cool down due to a fuel shortage, or they could explode in a giant supernova explosion.

But the stars that live in the inner region of your galaxy might not be so lucky. They are in danger of the supermassive black hole that lurks at the center of most galaxies break them into fine strands. The extreme gravity of the black hole pulls much harder on one side of the star than on the other side that rips it apart.

The first “spaghetti star”, with its elongated ligaments.

Astronomers like to call this process “spaghetti”, but in scientific publications they reluctantly adhere to the official term Tide Disruption Event (TDE).

After a star has transformed into a strand of spaghetti, it falls further into the black hole, emitting a short burst of radiation.

Astronomers have detected these explosions for decades and, based on theory, assumed they were observing tidal disruption events. But have never seen the material ligaments real, as in a physical object that not only emits light but also blocks.

Now, an international team of astronomers – including the lead authors, Giacomo Cannizzaro and Peter Jonker, from the SRON Space Research Institute of the Netherlands / Radboud University-, has observed spectral absorption lines for the first time while observing one of the poles of a black hole. It was already evident that black holes may have a disk of accreted material around their equator, but absorption lines on the pole of a black hole suggest that there is a long strand wrapped many times around the black hole. like a ball of yarn: the actual material ligament of a newly torn star.

Researchers know that the black hole looks at them from its pole because they detect X-rays. The accretion disk is the only part of a black hole system that emits this type of radiation. If you looked straight ahead, you wouldn’t see the X-rays of the accretion disk. “What’s more, absorption lines are narrow“Cannizzaro says.” They do not magnify with the Doppler effect, as you would expect when looking at a spinning disk, “he added.

The research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

