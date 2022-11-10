Guadalajara, Jalisco.- A new case of financial fraud that adds more than 60 victims He was reported to the State Prosecutor’s Office.

This case is added to three others uncovered in less than three months in the Entity, with hundreds of victims who show little progress in their investigations.

The lawyer Carmen Ochoa represents 20 of the victims, she assures that they denounced at the beginning of October, almost a month ago, but They have not seen progress from the State Prosecutor’s Office, despite the fact that they have offered addresses, messages and the possibility that a worker involved testify about what happened.

The denounced business is “Financiera Bicentenario”. According to the lawyer, contacted the victims through social networks and offered them financing to purchase late model vehicles.

The victims began to be hooked in February, they were offered facilities to acquire cars and They asked for 60 thousand pesos and a monthly payment, with the promise that in six months they would receive their vehicles.

After hooking those affected, they were summoned to two offices, one located in Colonia Prados Vallarta and another in Lázaro Cárdenas and Colón to agree on the conditions.

“There they did a simulation where people were contracting a financing plan where in installments they offered a vehicle with a down payment and a very low monthly payment, most people gave around 60,000 pesos as a down payment,” Ochoa explained.

The term expired and those in charge of the finance company began to procrastinateuntil at the beginning of October they stopped responding to them and serving them in their offices, they told their legal representative.

“The people went to their offices that are in Lázaro Cárdenas and they already realized that they were dismantling the placethey sent WhatsApp messages to the advisers and now they were told that it was nothing more than a simple change of officesbut the next day they were all blocked,” the rep said.

After denouncing, Ochoa located another office that represented another 45 people for the same facts.