They detect a new subvariant of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, it is XBB.1,16 which is spreading rapidly in variants dominated by XBB.1.5, the World Health Organization has warned.

This variant nicknamed in social networks as arcturus, (the brightest star in the northern celestial hemisphere) predominates in India but has been detected in 32 other countries including the United States.

This variant is related to XBB.1.5, although they have two genetic changes, according to Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Institute of Genetics at University College London.

It should be noted that although the spread of the new variant seems to be accelerated, has not caused serious illness therefore, the WHO classified the risk as low.

In the United States last week, the subvariant XBB.1.16 accumulated 10 percent of Covid-19 casesan increase of 4 percent over the same previous period.

Finally, the WHO asked the authorities of the countries to report on this new variant and to be aware of the severity of the disease as it spreads.

