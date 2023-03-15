Since technology has become more prosperous and has reached the palm of anyone’s hand, more extortion methods have been born than people with the intention of stealing. And that leads us to the fact that somehow someone’s phone number can be leaked due to hacking or distribution of lists of official companies.

One of the new trends is done through the traditional messages of msn, where people pose as someone’s son in order to request a deposit from those they have as a victim. This is an extortion method that can be more effective than the one made by phone call, since in the latter if the person has the ability to recognize the voices of their relatives, there would be no way to extort them.

The message that has reached some people is the following:

Hello, dad, this is my new number. I lost my phone this morning. Please save this number. Send WhatsApp message if it worked.

After this it will ask the person to add it to the application WhatsApp, this in order to have a more direct conversation and thus convince him to send money, either through an application that does not allow returns or to a bank account. This so that after depositing the money, they disappear from the face of the earth like a ghost.

The solution is very simple, when detecting this message it is best to go directly to the WhatsApp of the known person and send him a message, if he responds, it means that you are trying to scam. So as soon as this happens, the first thing is to block the person and also, if possible, report the number that he has tried to scam. This to prevent other people from falling.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: One can believe that these types of issues are not real, but yes, and especially people who are not used to the world of networks can easily fall in disbelief. So it is always advisable to make sure of the real number, especially when the subject is money.