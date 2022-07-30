EP Murcia Saturday, July 30, 2022, 2:39 p.m.



The technicians of the Murcian Institute of Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA) analyzed the oxygen values ​​in 316 points of the Mar Menor in the last seven days, detecting levels of hypoxia in 61 areas.

The measurement team did not go out to take oxygen data this Saturday due to easterly winds that have prevented navigation and the planned work. If the conditions are good, this Sunday it will be measured again. However, as a balance, in the last seven days the oxygen level has been measured at 316 points on the Mar Menor coastline, with an average result of 5.44 milligrams per litre. In 61 points, values ​​below 4 milligrams per liter were recorded, most of them being areas with a depth of less than one meter and with seagrass beds that carry out greater activity at night.

For the rest, there are no anomalies detected in the rest of the Mar Menor areas, according to sources from the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies.