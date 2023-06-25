This Saturday municipal authorities arrested 64 members of a criminal organization with international illegal activity and secured a multiple communication center known as “Call Center”, in the State of Mexico, where they allegedly perpetrated bank fraud and extortion.

Investigations by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico identified that in the property located on Bosques de Guinea street, in the Bosques de Aragón neighborhood of the municipality of Nezahualcoyotl, the detainees made telephone calls to South America and different regions of the national territory to carry out said crimes.

As part of the proceedings, a search warrant was requested, which was granted by the Judicial Authority, for which reason personnel from this Prosecutor’s Office, together with elements of SEDENA They seized computer equipment, office furniture, more than a thousand cell phone chips, telephone equipment, and drug wrappers at the scene.They also identified that, to carry out allegedly illegal operations, the detainees used software possibly developed in China.

The progress of the investigations establishes a probable relationship of this multiple operations center “Call Center” with crimes of high economic impact committed against users of banking institutions established in Mexico and other countries.

At the end of the investigation, security seals were affixed to the property, while the 64 people detained (22 women and 42 men, all of legal age), were transferred with the support of the SSEM and the Municipal Public Security Directorate to place them available to the Agent of the Public Ministry, who will determine their legal situation.

In Nezahualcóyotl, from January to date, the Attorney of the State of Mexico In coordination with various federal and local Security Institutions, they have disabled 11 multiple “Call Center” operations centers and arrested more than 200 people, allegedly related to fraud and extortion crimes.